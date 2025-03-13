Exxaro Appoints Ben Magara as New CEO

Spread the love

LONDON – Exxaro Resources has announced the appointment of Ben Magara as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April 2025. Magara will take over from Acting CEO Riaan Koppeschaar, who will continue in his role as Finance Director.

The appointment follows an expedited and targeted selection process, with Exxaro expressing confidence in Magara’s ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

Magara, a seasoned mining engineer, brings over 35 years of experience in both soft and hard rock mining, covering underground and open-pit operations. He is widely respected for his strategic leadership and operational expertise, having played a key role in the turnaround and successful disposal of Lonmin Plc to Sibanye Stillwater, which helped establish the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals (PGMs).

In addition to his leadership at major mining houses, Magara founded Africa Mining & Metals Group (AMMG) in 2020, focusing on battery and precious metals.

His experience also includes advisory roles in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Copperbelt and serving as an independent non-executive director at Weir Plc, a FTSE 100 company.

Magara is set to step down from the Board of Grindrod Limited on 1 April 2025 to fully commit to his new role at Exxaro.

The company expressed optimism about Magara’s leadership, stating that his expertise will be instrumental in driving Exxaro’s innovation, sustainability, and future expansion.

