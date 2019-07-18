Ex-CZI President reveals Rand adoption bid

THE former President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Busisa Moyo says he tried to convince his colleagues in the Council that the country uses the Rand but majority view prevailed.

In a Twitter thread with journalist Hopewell Chin’ono Moyo said, “All I have sought to explain were common businesswide and industry-wide majority positions. I am personally for the free use of the Rand for example but failed to get the majority of my colleagues to be convinced.

“Once a view is held by a majority, we that hold a minority view rally behind those charged with governance otherwise it becomes a game of proving who is right and wrong and we undermine our country. This is ubuntu. Hunhu!”

The statements by Moyo forced National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire to ask him when the PAC would facilitate a meeting between Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Said Mawarire,”When some of us exposed the fact that the introduction of the Zim$ was a PAC, not Mthuli or Cabinet initiative, varakashi, as usual, were unleashed to deny the truth. Thanks Busisa for confirming it here. So when are you dragging ED to the negotiating table with Chamisa?”

“The work or workings of that body will not be discussed on Twitter sir. Certainly not on my handle. You can look for inferences, innuendos, leanings and outright gossip but you are likely to get it completely wrong.” Moyo replied.