Eskom denies recieving payment from ZESA

South Africa’s Eskom has denied reports coming from Harare that the Government of Zimbabwe has made a payment of R144-million.

Recently Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi, revealed that the Harare had made a significant payment to the Eskom in an effort to clear the country’s debt.

However, according to the South Africa’s power utility, not only has this payment not reflected in their statements, the meetings that Chasi told parliament that they happened never took place.

“Eskom would like to state that no funds have been reflected on its accounts for Zimbabwe’s outstanding debt, as at 28 June at 15:00,” Eskom noted in its statement.

The power utility revealed that it was forced to issue a response to Chasi’s announcement of a way forward in energy negotiations between the two.

“This is in response to the announcement made in Zimbabwe and queries that Eskom Is receiving regarding this issue,” Eskom added.

Group CEO, Phakamani Hadebe assured the country of Eskom’s interest in entering into “further discussions” with Zimbabwe, so long as the transaction has been processed.

“Once Eskom has received the funds, we will then enter into further discussions with Zesa,” he said.

