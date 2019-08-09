Eskom begins 400MW power supply to Zimbabwe

Eskom began exports of 400 megawatts into Zimbabwe on Friday, easing a protracted power crisis characterized by daily outages lasting up to 18 hours.

State-owned Zesa Holdings expects less electricity demand and sees the amount of time without electricity “definitely” falling, spokesman Fullard Gwasira said by phone from the capital, Harare.

“We are currently receiving 400 megawatts from Eskom, most of our power stations are also running and the temperatures are also beginning to pick up and so some of the winter gadgets are beginning to be switched off,” Gwasira said.

Zimbabwe owes Eskom $23m in unpaid bills and its Treasury has committed to weekly payments of $890 000 to clear the debt. Officials from the South African company didn’t immediately respond to queries on the power supply.