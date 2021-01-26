Emirates increases flights to Zimbabwe, Zambia

HARARE – Dubai based airline, Emirates says it is increasing flights between Zimbabwe, Zambia and Dubai beginning next month as efforts to increase connectivity.

This will bring the number of flights to four times a week.

“Emirates will increase its flights between Harare Lusaka and Dubai to four times a week from February 6.

“The expanded schedule of services will offer better connectivity for customers in Zimbabwe and Zambia to Emirates’ growing destination network via Dubai of more than 100 destinations,” said Emirates.

According to the airline, it will operate its fourth flight on Wednesdays, using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Harare to Dubai via Lusaka, complementing its current Friday, Saturday and Sunday flights on the route.

The Dubai-based airline resumed operations to Harare in October and has since seen a gradual increase in travel demand. The resumption came after a Covid-19 induced break as countries effected travel restrictions to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Emirates connects business and leisure travellers from Zimbabwe to the Middle East, Europe, the Far East, the Americas, Australia and West Asia.

Emirates recently announced free cover on Covid-19 related medical expenses for travellers should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel while they are away from home.

“This cover is immediately effective for Emirates customers flying with tickets purchased between December 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021 and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.

“This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination,” said Emirates.

The free, global cover for Covid-19 related costs is further complemented by the comprehensive set of measures that Emirates has put in place at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.