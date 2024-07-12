Edgars Sees Boost in Sales with Focus on Local Production and Budget Fashion

Spread the love

HARARE – Edgars has reported significant growth in sales of locally made clothes, attributing the success to its investment in domestic manufacturing and a strategic focus on affordable fashion, according to NewZwire.

The retailer invested US$1 million into its Carousel manufacturing unit, resulting in strong quarterly growth and a notable increase in the percentage of locally-produced merchandise in its stores.

CEO Sevious Mushosho highlighted the positive impact of this strategy, noting that the proportion of locally produced items in their inventory rose to 70%, up from 50% the previous year. This shift has not only created more jobs but also improved profitability.

“The increase in our locally produced merchandise through our partners and Carousel to 70% compared to 50% last year helped create more jobs and improved our profitability,” Mushosho stated in the company’s quarterly report ending in April.

The volume of units sold from Carousel saw a remarkable increase, surging by 204% to 80,244 units from 26,437 units the previous year. This boost in production and sales has significantly reduced the group’s cost of sales by 23%, thanks to enhanced production efficiencies. Mushosho added, “The surge in the units produced and sold through the chains contributed significantly to the decline in group cost of sales of 23% due to the increased production efficiencies.”

Looking ahead, Edgars expects Carousel to ramp up production volumes from the current 45,000 units per month to 100,000 units per month. Additionally, the division plans to resume exports to South Africa within the year.

Edgars is also striving to reclaim market share from the informal sector, which has gained popularity due to its lower prices and fashionable offerings. In response, Edgars has hired local designers and partnered with Turkish suppliers to create high-quality, exclusive merchandise aimed at the upper-income market segment.

“To differentiate our business from small mall traders and boutiques where imitation products are often sold, the business started production through its partners in Turkey, offering very high-quality and exclusive merchandise to cater for the upper-income segment of the market,” Mushosho explained.

In a move to compete with informal traders and the second-hand clothing market, Edgars announced plans to reintroduce its Express Stores, which will offer new clothing at prices ranging from $1 to $10. This initiative aims to attract budget-conscious shoppers while maintaining the dignity of their customers.

“Express Stores will sell new clothes at very low prices ranging from $1 to $10, in the process restoring the dignity of our customers in that segment. We expect to roll out 10 new stores during the second half of the year,” Mushosho announced.

This multi-faceted approach, combining local production, designer partnerships, and budget-friendly fashion, positions Edgars to better compete in a diverse and challenging retail landscape.

