Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

Edgars Stores Limited has expanded its retail presence with the launch of new Express Stores in Rusape and Harare, marking a significant move to strengthen its position in the low-income consumer market and challenge the dominance of second-hand clothing.

The new stores, strategically located in high-traffic areas at Metro Seke Road in Harare and Metro Tynwald Corner, cater to the growing demand for affordable, new clothing. These Express Stores offer a wide range of new clothing items priced between US$1 and US$10, providing consumers with an alternative to the second-hand clothing market that has long been popular in Zimbabwe.

“We have been expanding our retail footprint with the launch of new Express Stores in Rusape and Harare, at Metro Seke Road and Metro Tynwald Corner, bringing fashion closer to customers in high-traffic locations,” said Sevious Mushosho, CEO of Edgars Stores, in an interview with NewsDay Business.

This latest expansion is part of Edgars’ strategic plan to launch 20 new Express Stores across Zimbabwe with a total capital investment of approximately US$200,000 in 2024, focusing primarily on the low-income segment.

“We are enhancing customer convenience and accessibility with these rapid expansions. The Rusape store caters to the growing demand in the eastern parts of the country, while the Harare store on Seke Road serves the bustling capital city,” Mushosho explained. “The Tynwald Corner store, located along Bulawayo Road, is poised to become a go-to destination for residents in the southwestern suburbs.”

These new Express Stores are positioned to cater to a diverse range of customers, offering affordable fashion and ensuring that shoppers can find everything they need under one roof.

Mushosho emphasized that the expansion drive reflects Express Stores’ confidence in the Zimbabwean market and its commitment to staying ahead in a competitive retail environment. “As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Express Stores remains focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences and building long-term relationships with its valued customers,” he said.

In addition to providing affordable fashion options, the new stores are expected to create more job opportunities, stimulate local economic growth, and contribute to the development of the communities they serve.

Through these efforts, Edgars Stores aims to remain a leader in Zimbabwe’s retail sector, while also playing a role in improving the retail landscape by offering quality, affordable products to a larger segment of the population. With a focus on continued growth and innovation, the company is well-positioned to continue expanding its market share in the country.

Source – newsday

