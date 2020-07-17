Edgars appoints new CEO

Listed clothing retailer, Edgars Stores Limited, has appointed Tjeludo Ndlovu as its chief executive officer effective July 1, 2020.

A chartered accountant, Ms Ndlovu joined Edgars eight years ago as group financial accountant, a role in which she doubled as company secretary.

She was elevated to managing director for the Jet chain before becoming managing director for the Edgars chain.

Her appointment comes at a time the economy and the retail sector is battling effects of low disposable incomes due to high inflation, compounded by effects of COVID 19 pandemic.

“The board is confident that she will be equal to the task at hand,” said the group in a notice to shareholders.

The group also appointed Bright Ndlovu as chief finance officer with effect from June 1, 2020.

A qualified chartered accountant, Mr Ndlovu is also an associate chartered management accountant (CIMA) and a holder of a Master of Business Leadership with the University of South Africa (UNISA).

He joined the group in 2011 as the group credit executive and led management of the group’s micro-finance unit – Club Plus, which has experienced significant growth.

Of recent, Mr Ndlovu led the transformation of the group credit info a financial services division.

“He is therefore well versed with the group’s management systems and will provide a significant measure of continuity in the department,” said Edgars.