Econet’s Fintech Reintegration Strategy Bears Fruit, Reports Strong Growth

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest technology company, Econet Wireless, says its bold decision to bring its fintech operations back under direct control is already producing tangible results, with solid growth recorded across its major business units for the financial year ending February.

According to NewZWire, the group reported a 36% increase in data usage and a 23% rise in voice traffic, attributing the gains to sustained investment in network infrastructure over the past year. The move to re-integrate fintech subsidiaries—including EcoCash, which had been spun off in 2018—is now delivering strategic and financial benefits.

“This strategic transformation has yielded the intended benefits, positioning us for continued success,” Econet said. “As we move forward, our focus remains on further consolidation and optimisation, leveraging the strengths of our integrated businesses to deliver enhanced value to our stakeholders.”

The mobile money platform EcoCash has seen a 21% increase in transaction volumes, while the value of transactions surged by 210%, buoyed by growth in active wallets and customer funding. Econet plans to maintain this momentum by expanding its network of payment partners.

Other fintech verticals are also showing strong performance. Econet’s insurance businesses—Econet Insurance (Moovah), EcoSure, and Maisha Health—posted a 35% rise in revenue year-on-year, with life insurance leading the way through a 51% jump, reflecting growing consumer interest in digital insurance solutions.

To meet the expanding demand for voice, data, and financial services, Econet undertook a major network upgrade in the second half of the year. The company deployed 77 new base stations, modernised 546 radio sites, upgraded 365 microwave links, and launched 60 5G sites in the final quarter.

Econet says it will deepen its use of artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and maintain profitability. “Looking ahead, leveraging innovation and deepening AI infusion into our operations to enhance operational and cost efficiencies will position the group to grow, diversify our product and service offering and drive revenue growth whilst protecting our margins,” the company stated.

Meanwhile, Econet’s rural connectivity programme continues to expand, with 10 new low-cost base stations rolled out in underserved regions. Capital expenditure remained steady at 16% of revenue, consistent with the prior year.

In a signal of confidence, the company declared a dividend of US$0.63 cents per share for the quarter ending May, returning value to shareholders as the group charts a growth-focused path forward.