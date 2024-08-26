Econet Wireless Boosts Network Modernisation with Major Infrastructure Upgrades

Spread the love

Econet Wireless Limited has made significant progress in modernizing its network infrastructure, upgrading over 1,000 sites with 4G high-capacity base stations.

This development is part of a broader initiative to enhance connectivity across Zimbabwe, as outlined in the company’s 2024 annual report. The modernization effort comes after years of limited investment due to foreign currency constraints, with plans to upgrade an additional 550 sites nationwide.

Board Chairman Dr. James Myers revealed that 750 of the newly upgraded sites are concentrated in Harare, Bulawayo, and the Manicaland region. To extend coverage to more remote areas, the government, through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), has allocated spectrum within the 700MHz frequency band. Additionally, over 50 new base stations have been deployed, further improving service quality and network coverage.

Dr. Myers also highlighted the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing operational efficiency and customer experiences. The integration of AI has contributed to a 47% increase in voice segment usage, reflecting the positive impact of these technological advancements.

Looking ahead, Econet Wireless plans to continue its infrastructure investments, focusing on expanding 5G coverage to meet increasing demand and keeping pace with global trends. These efforts are part of the company’s commitment to driving Zimbabwe towards a more digitally connected future.

Source: The Chronicle

