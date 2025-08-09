Econet to launch new data packages

Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications and technology provider, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has announced it will soon roll out new data packages aimed at enhancing its popular SmartBiz offering, following feedback from customers across the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the company acknowledged concerns raised by users regarding the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) applied to the SmartBiz data plans, which have gained traction among small businesses, churches, schools, and home users.

“At Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, your connectivity experience is our top priority,” the company said in its notice to subscribers. “We listen to your feedback, monitor market trends and embrace new technology to ensure our services meet your needs. Your voice matters to us, and we want you to know we are listening.”

The upcoming data packages, according to the company, will introduce greater flexibility, more options, and improved value, allowing customers to choose plans that better suit their personal, educational, or professional requirements.

“Over the past month, some of you have shared your experiences with us about our SmartBiz packages. Our commitment has always been to provide fast and reliable digital connectivity that empowers individuals and businesses across Zimbabwe,” the company said.

Econet added that the new offerings are designed not only to improve customer choice but also to safeguard the sustainability and quality of its network, as mobile data demand continues to surge across the country.

Recent industry statistics underline this growing demand. The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), in its 2024 annual sector performance report, revealed that mobile internet and data traffic consumption soared by 75.09% last year, reaching 299.77 petabytes (PB) — up from 171.21 PB in 2023. To put that into context, one petabyte equals one million gigabytes.

Even more striking, the report highlighted a 176-fold increase in data consumption over the past decade, rising from just 1.7 PB in 2014 to nearly 300 PB in 2024, as Zimbabweans increasingly rely on digital platforms for e-learning, remote work, e-commerce, and streaming content.

In its customer communication, Econet assured users that the new packages are part of a broader strategy to ensure inclusive digital access while maintaining service quality on its network — the most extensive in Zimbabwe.

“We are introducing new, broader data packages that offer more choice – so that you can select the option that best suits your needs,” the statement said. “These are designed to ensure a reliable and consistent digital experience for all customers, while supporting the long-term viability of network resources.”

Econet concluded by thanking customers for their continued loyalty and patience, promising a better digital experience moving forward.

“We believe these new packages are a positive step forward, giving you – our valued customers – greater flexibility and ensuring a better experience for all. Thank you for your continued loyalty and patience as we build a stronger, more sustainable digital future together.”

Source – Cite