Econet Reviews Prices Of Voice, SMS, Data Bundles

HARARE – Econet Wireless, the biggest telecommunications company in Zimbabwe, has announced that it will be reviewing the prices of voice, data, and SMS bundles. Econet said in a statement:

Please note the following tariffs as per regulatory approval, effective Wednesday 29, September 2021.

Voice – ZWL$0.16683 per second

Data – ZWL$1.58521 per MB

SMS – ZWL$2.05821 per SMS

To access Voice & Data bundles dial *143#

To access the SMS Bundles, dial *140#

This comes merely days after TelOne and Zol Zimbabwe had also reviewed their prices.

Usually, other mobile operators, NetOne and Telecel review their prices shortly before or after Econet has reviewed its prices.

Source: Pindula