Econet increases tariffs

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator, Econet, yesterday increased tariffs for all its data packages.

The data and social media price shifts came after the mobile network operator issued a public notice on Sunday warning of a surge in the pricing of the commodity. The popular WhatsApp weekly package, which also has Pinterest and Sasai, last pegged at $4 for 65MB, is now going for $5 translating to a 25 percent increase while $10 will now fetch 140 megabytes of weekly WhatsApp data bundle.

$4 will now access 45 megabytes of WhatsApp bundle with Sasai and Pinterest with 20MB of WhatsApp daily bundle with PI and sasai now pegged at $1,25.

Daily data bundles moved up with a range of 20 – 38,5 percent as 40MB+WIFI+iFlix now $4 up from $3, 180MB+WIFI+iFlix now $9 up from $6,50, 400MB+WIFI+iFlix now $12 up from $10, 800MB+WIFI+iFlix now 18 up from $15, 1 500MB+WIFI+iFlix now $30 up from $24.