Econet Declares 0.73 US Cent Interim Dividend Amid Strong Performance

HARARE – Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest telecommunications firm, has announced an interim dividend of 0.73 US cents per share for the year ending February 28, 2025.

The company confirmed that the last date to trade cum dividend will be March 18, 2025, with payments scheduled for April 3, 2025.

This marks an increase from the previous year’s interim dividend of 0.55 US cents per share, translating to a total payout of US$15 million in 2024. The decision to declare the latest dividend follows strong financial performance and improved cash flow from operations.

Econet also reaffirmed its growth outlook, citing ongoing investments in network modernisation and fintech expansion. The company remains optimistic about sustaining its financial trajectory and enhancing shareholder value.

Dividend Payment Process

The telecommunications giant noted that dividend payments to foreign shareholders would be subject to exchange control approvals and foreign remittance guidelines. Additionally, Econet will offer EcoCash as an optional payment method, a move aimed at enhancing convenience for local shareholders.

This latest dividend follows a trend of consistent shareholder rewards by Econet. In November 2024, the company declared an interim dividend of 0.36 US cents per share, with payments made in December 2024.

Strong Financial and Operational Performance

Econet’s half-year financial report highlighted a 56% increase in data usage and a 36% rise in voice traffic compared to the previous year, driven by ongoing network upgrades.

Data services accounted for 47% of revenue, up from 38% in the previous period, while voice revenue declined from 49% to 41%, reflecting a shift in customer preferences towards data-driven services.

To support this digital transformation, Econet allocated 26% of its revenue to capital expenditure, significantly higher than the 10% recorded in the prior period. The funds were primarily directed towards network modernisation and expanding its 5G footprint.

Embracing AI and Emerging Technologies

Econet said it remains focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to enhance its service offerings.

“The enhanced network will offer more capabilities and better support AI-driven tools, enabling personalised customer service through intelligent chatbots and optimising network performance through real-time analytics,” the company stated.

The firm’s emphasis on AI, 5G expansion, and digital services positions it for sustained growth in Zimbabwe’s evolving telecommunications landscape.

