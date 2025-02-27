Econet COO Makuni leaves as group restructures

Spread the love

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network, Econet Wireless, has announced that its chief operating officer, Kezito Makoni is leaving on Friday to “pursue other interests outside the company.”

“The board and management of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe express their sincere gratitude to Mr Makuni for his contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” the company said in a notice to the Press on Thursday.

It said Makuni, a trained engineer and well-respected business executive, had played “a key role in helping the company achieve significant milestones in its growth and digital transformation journey” in the 16 years he had been with the company

Makuni’s exit coincides with a company-wide restructuring in Econet which started last year when the company announced a scheme of reconstruction that would result in the acquisition of fintech business units which were under EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited.

However, Econet made no reference to the scheme of reconstruction in its notice announcing Makuni’s departure, neither did it shed any light on a potential replacement. – News Day

