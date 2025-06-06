Delta makes new board appointments

Spread the love

LEADING beverages producer, Delta Corporation Limited has made two new non-executive directors appointments of Mr Cherian Kurien and Professor Engineer Quinton Kanhukamwe.

In a statement, chairman, Mr Todd Moyo said they welcome them to the company and looks forward to their contributions.

“The board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Cherian Kurien as non-executive director with effect from 10th April 2025. Mr Kurien joins the board as a representative of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB InBev) where he is Chief Finance Officer, Vice President Finance and Expansion, Africa Zone,” he said.

“He has led multicultural teams across the African continent, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and Denmark working across cross functions including Sales, International Trade, Technology, and Mergers & Acquisitions.”

He said Mr Kurien has a demonstrated history of working in consumer goods and shipping industries across four continents.

Mr Moyo said he has previously held several positions within AB InBev which include Finance Director of AB InBev India, VP – Finance Business Unit, India & Southeast Asia, VP Strategy and Technology, South Korea among others.

He added: “Cherian is a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder with an MBA from Harvard Business School, Bachelor of Arts (Honors) Mathematics and is a member of the South Asian Business Association, General Management Club. The Board of Directors welcomes Mr Kurien to the company and looks forward to his contribution.”

Mr Moyo also announced the appointment of Prof Eng Kanhukamwe as non-executive director with effect from 01st July 2025.

He said: “Prof Eng Kanhukamwe joins the board in July 2025 as a Non-Executive Director. He is currently the Vice Chancellor of Harare Institute of Technology with over 30 years of experience in Higher Education and was former Faculty Dean, director of Techno Park at the National University of Science and Technology, Zimbabwe.”

Mr Moyo said he is a holder of PhD in Mechanical Engineering, MSc in Metallurgical Engineering, IIEP Certificate in Higher Education Management and a Certificate in University Management.

He said Quinton was the Chairperson of the Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA) Board, while he has led numerous collaborative projects, including the Zimbabwe Research Network (ZimREN) and has published widely.

“He is a two-time Presidential CEO of the Year recipient (2022 and 2023). For the past two decades he has been providing leadership in several boards including Marondera State University Foundation Committee, UNIDO Cleaner Production, NAMACO, Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers (ZIE), UDCORP, Engineering Council of

Zimbabwe (ECZ), ZUPCO Board Chairman and former Board member of AAU,” added Mr Moyo.

“He is an esteemed leader and mentor with vast experience in corporate governance, strategy development and implementation. The Board of Directors welcomes Prof Eng Kanhukamwe to the company and looks forward to his contribution.” – Herald