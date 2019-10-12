Delta increases beer prices

Delta Beverages corporate has reportedly increased beer prices, a development that is likely to see many boozers resorting to being sober.

The company is said to have already circulated the price increase notice with retailers in Harare.

The Daily News reports that several clubs and bar owners were on Friday charging an average of $12 for a pint of beer (brown bottle), up from $8 while a 750ml bottle had gone up to $20 from $12.

The publication further reports that some clubs were going beyond $20 citing other costs including fuel for generators.

The prices are going up, days after the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) raised fuel prices thereby triggering a wave of price increase in the country.

More: Daily News