Dairibord long-serving CEO Mandiwanza retires

LONG-SERVING Dairibord Holdings chief executive officer Mr Anthony Mandiwanza is retiring after serving the company for 34 years, with 24 of them at the helm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dairibord Holdings said Mr Mandiwanza was leaving the company as a vibrant and profitable commercial entity.

The company said Ms Mercy Ndoro would replace him effective October 1, 2022.

“The board of directors of Dairibord Holdings Limited would like to announce the retirement of the group’s chief executive officer, Anthony Mandiwanza, with effect from September 30, 2022 after a distinguished career,” said the company.

Mr Mandiwanza, who was appointed to the helm of Dairibord in 1996, presided over the successful privatisation of the former State-owned enterprise, its listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1997 and its diversification from being a predominantly milk business.

Meanwhile, the incoming chief executive, Ms Ndoro, has previously held positions such as financial accountant, finance executive and company secretary at the same company.

“Mercy has a deep understanding of the business from experience in management positions spanning over 25 years in Dairibord and is firmly positioned to take the business through this transition period and beyond,” the company said.

Ndoro holds a degree in Accountancy and an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe.

Dairibord has also announced the appointment of Mr Godfrey Machazi as chief operating officer effective June 1 this year. – New Ziana

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

