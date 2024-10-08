Dairibord Denies Plans to Relocate to South Africa

Spread the love

HARARE, – Dairibord Holdings Limited has addressed recent online reports suggesting that the company plans to close its Zimbabwe operations and relocate to South Africa.

In a press statement released on Monday, Dairibord dismissed these claims as inaccurate and reaffirmed its commitment to Zimbabwe.

The company emphasized its long-standing strategy of exporting its products to regional markets, including South Africa, and outlined its plans for further regional expansion. According to the statement, “Dairibord has initiated strategies to optimize supply and distribution channels in SADC markets.” The company noted that its focus is on growth in regional markets such as Zambia, Botswana, and Mozambique, with a goal of expanding foreign currency generation and enhancing its export reach within the region.

Dairibord clarified that these expansion efforts do not signify an exit from Zimbabwe. “Dairibord remains firmly committed to its Zimbabwean roots and will continue to operate within the country,” the statement read. The company highlighted its ongoing investment in local capacity enhancement to support future growth and ensure customer satisfaction.

Dairibord also stressed its significant presence in Zimbabwe’s dairy sector, with operations accounting for approximately 40% of the country’s raw milk supply. “We work with small and large-scale farmers to produce fresh milk and other dairy products,” the statement said, emphasizing its role in supporting the local agricultural sector. The company also noted that it is the only listed dairy processor on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, indicating its deep ties to the national economy.

In its conclusion, Dairibord dismissed any rumours of relocation, affirming that it remains committed to its Zimbabwe operations while expanding its footprint within Africa. “Dairibord remains steadfast in its consistently delivered high-quality products and services,” said Mercy Ndoro, Group Chief Executive of Dairibord Holdings Limited. “Zimbabwe and beyond, as the Zimbabwe operations remain the backbone of the expansion drive.”

The statement aims to reassure stakeholders, customers, and the broader public of Dairibord’s intentions to grow both within Zimbabwe and across regional markets, amid concerns about its operational future in the country.