Dairibord Cautions Shareholders On Company Shares Ahead of Merger

Listed dairy producer, Dairibord Holdings Limited has issued another caution to its shareholders on company shares as talks for an acquisition of Dendairy private limited continues.

The discussions, which have been ongoing since July last year, if successful, will consolidate Dairibord’s dominance in the local dairy market.

“Stakeholders are advised that Dairibord Holdings Limited is still in discussion with an unlisted entity (Dendairy (pvt)Ltd) for a merger and acquisition transaction,”

“If successfully concluded, this transaction will have a material effect on the price of the company’s shares, the full impact of which is still being determined. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the company’s shares until further notice,” said Dairibord in its latest update.

Dendairy has been in existence since 2004 and its acquisition will become the latest of Dairibord’ s strategic investments in recent years.