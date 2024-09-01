Dabengwa, Former MTN CEO and Eskom Board Member, Passes Away at 66

Spread the love

Johannesburg, South Africa – distinguished Zimbabwean-born South African corporate executive and former President and CEO of telecoms giant MTN Group,Raymond Sifiso Dabengwa has passed away at the age of 66.

Dabengwa was widely respected in both the corporate world and the public sector for his significant contributions to South Africa’s telecommunications and energy sectors.

Dabengwa was the younger brother of the late Zimbabwean liberation hero and former Zipra intelligence chief, Dumiso Dabengwa. He was married to Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, a prominent South African corporate leader who currently serves as the CEO of Naspers South Africa. Mahanyele-Dabengwa, a trailblazer in her own right, co-founded Sigma Capital and led the Shanduka Group as its CEO before joining Naspers.

Dabengwa’s career was closely intertwined with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who served as MTN’s board chair during Dabengwa’s tenure. Ramaphosa, also the founder of Shanduka Group, worked alongside Dabengwa at MTN, further solidifying their professional relationship.

Known for his connections to influential figures in South Africa, Dabengwa navigated the corporate landscape with the support of ANC leaders such as Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, as well as uMkhonto weSizwe commanders. His brother Dumiso’s prominent role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, including participation in the 1967 Wankie Campaign and close ties to ANC leaders, further bolstered Sifiso’s access to high offices.

Born on April 5, 1958, in Zimbabwe, Dabengwa grew up in Bulawayo before moving to South Africa in the late 1970s. He pursued higher education in Zimbabwe, earning a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Zimbabwe. He later obtained an MBA from Wits Business School in Johannesburg and participated in Extended Degree Programmes aimed at promoting equity and student success.

Dabengwa began his professional journey with British Rail and Rhodesia Railways (now the National Railways of Zimbabwe). Upon relocating to South Africa, he worked for a consulting engineering firm in Pretoria, contributing to projects across Botswana, Swaziland (now Eswatini), and Bophuthatswana.

His career in South Africa took a significant turn when he joined Eskom, the country’s power utility. Dabengwa played a pivotal role in the planning and implementation of the national electrification programme, a key component of the Reconstruction and Development Plan (RDP). Under his leadership, electricity access in South African households increased from 35% in 1990 to 84% in 2011. During his tenure at Eskom, he managed a division with a multibillion-rand budget, employing 17,000 people and generating over R20 billion in annual revenue.

Dabengwa later transitioned to MTN, Africa’s largest telecoms company, where he held various leadership roles before being appointed President and CEO on March 31, 2011. His time at MTN ended in 2015 following a US$5.2 billion fine imposed by Nigerian regulators due to the company’s failure to disconnect over five million unregistered SIM cards. The fine was subsequently reduced to US$3.9 billion, and Dabengwa received a R23.7 million severance package upon his resignation.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dabengwa served on numerous corporate boards, including those of Impala Platinum Holdings, Dawn Suite Hotel Group, Peermont Global, and Gijima Group Limited, among others. His legacy is marked by his contributions to South Africa’s electrification efforts and the growth of the telecommunications industry across the continent.

Raymond Sifiso Dabengwa leaves behind a legacy of leadership, innovation, and dedication to the advancement of both the corporate and public sectors. His passing marks the end of an era for many who knew him as a leader, mentor, and trailblazer in the African corporate landscape.

Source: ITWeb

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...