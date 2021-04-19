Cresta opens mega hotel in Cape Town

LEADING hospitality group Cresta Hotels yesterday opened a 242-room hotel in the heart of Cape Town, South Africa, five minutes from Table Mountain and the famous V&A Waterfront.

The 19-storey Cresta Grande — originally built as an office block in the late 1970s before being converted into a hotel in 2009 — has numerous conference and banqueting rooms, a 24-hour café, bar and lounge.

It also houses a gymnasium, sauna and steam room, outdoor pool with sundeck as well as an access-controlled parking area.

Cresta Hotels’ managing director Chipo Mandela said the Cresta Grande opening was in line with the hospitality group’s plan to increase its presence in southern Africa.

“We are excited about this development which further enhances Cresta Hotel’s already significant presence across southern Africa,” said Mandela.

Cresta operates 16 other hotels in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Mandela said the opening of Cresta Grande was a clear demonstration of the hospitality group’s confidence in the tourism potential of the region.

“Cresta Hotels has full confidence in the tourism potential of southern Africa as a whole, and we know that our existing investments in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia are ready and waiting for the resumption of more satisfactory operating conditions,” she said.

Meanwhile, the hospitality group announced yesterday that the US$2,5 million refurbishment of Cresta Jameson, which began 18 months ago, was now nearing completion.

Cresta Jameson general manager Emily Mumba said the refurbished Harare city centre hotel would be reopening all its service areas.

“Cresta Jameson is a venue that is proud of its history and its tradition of service to the Harare community and to travellers from far and wide, who enjoy the ambience of a city centre hotel that is vibrant and exciting.

“Many of its service areas are equally famed, such as Tiffany’s Restaurant, which we are reopening, as well as the Sandawana Restaurant, The Usual Place Bar and our conferencing and banqueting rooms,” said Mumba. – Daily News