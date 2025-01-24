Crackdown on Smuggling Intensifies Along Harare-Chirundu Highway

Spread the love

BEITBRIDGE – An inter-ministerial taskforce targeting the smuggling and illicit importation of goods has intensified operations along the Harare-Chirundu Highway, with a series of roadblocks and inspections.

Authorities have ramped up efforts, stopping buses and redirecting them to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) provincial offices in Chinhoyi, where thorough checks are being conducted.

This afternoon, at least four cross-border buses were parked at the Zimra offices as officials meticulously inspected goods to ensure all items were declared correctly.

Sources confirmed that the operation has been ongoing for the past two months, with no signs of slowing down.

“This has become a daily routine. Buses stop at the Zimra offices, and every single item is offloaded for inspection. Those found with undeclared or under-declared goods are required to pay duty and a fine,” said a trader operating near the offices.

Despite the heightened scrutiny, cross-border trade appears undeterred, with a consistent flow of buses along the route.

“Traders are still active,” said an observer familiar with the operations. “The number of buses hasn’t declined, which suggests they are still making profits even after paying the required duty and fines.”

The crackdown comes amid heightened efforts by the government to curb revenue leakages and enforce compliance with customs regulations. Observers say the persistent flow of goods and traders highlights the resilience of cross-border commerce, which continues to thrive despite increased regulatory enforcement.

While the crackdown aims to bolster state revenue, it also underscores the ongoing challenges in addressing the root causes of smuggling, such as high import duties and porous borders. Authorities are expected to sustain the operation as part of broader measures to tighten controls and promote fair trade practices.

