Construction Boom in Zimbabwe and South Africa Spurs Growth for PPC

HARARE/JOHANNESBURG – The construction sectors in Zimbabwe and South Africa are poised for continued growth, providing fertile ground for companies like PPC to bolster their competitiveness and capitalise on expanding infrastructure opportunities.

Recent data released by market researchers on Tuesday revealed that the South African cement market reached approximately 13.78 million metric tonnes in 2024. It is projected to grow steadily at an annual rate of 2.5% between 2025 and 2034, signalling sustained demand for building materials.

In Zimbabwe, the construction industry is enjoying a similar upswing, fuelled by government-led infrastructure projects, expansion in the retail and commercial sectors, and a surge in residential housing developments. This momentum has benefited key players in the construction supply chain, including cement and brick manufacturers.

PPC CEO Matias Cardarelli expressed cautious optimism regarding South Africa’s infrastructure outlook under the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU). “The construction sector plays a critical role in driving economic growth through job creation and related activities. We believe the administration recognises this, which makes us optimistic that we will see tangible progress in the short term,” Cardarelli said.

In Zimbabwe, PPC is advancing the development of a solar power plant to mitigate the impact of rolling blackouts on its operations. Cardarelli noted that the country’s construction market continues to grow annually, providing a stable environment for investment. “We are not expecting any change to that trend,” he said in an interview with Business Report.

Despite the positive outlook, liquidity constraints—particularly in Zimbabwe’s public sector—have forced construction firms to be more selective with contracts. Masimba Holdings, formerly Murray & Roberts Zimbabwe, recently reported that its order book remains robust, especially in the roads sector. However, it warned that “a lack of liquidity within the market hampered effective execution, leading to cash flow challenges and an increasing debtors’ book.”

PPC’s performance in Zimbabwe has been encouraging. The company recorded a 6% improvement in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins in the country. Its solar project is being developed on an offtake basis to ensure stable energy supply for production amid frequent power outages.

For the financial year ending March 2025, PPC’s headline earnings per share rose from 19 cents to 40 cents, despite a 1.9% decline in revenue to R9.871 billion. EBITDA surged 28% to R1.593 billion, while operational free cash flow climbed to R1 billion. This allowed the company to increase its dividend to 17.6 cents per share, up from 13.7 cents in the previous year.

Cardarelli attributed the strong performance to internal operational improvements and strategic cost management. “We have focused on unlocking underutilised value and have performed ahead of our expectations,” he said.

With infrastructure projects ramping up across southern Africa, PPC appears well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.