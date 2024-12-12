Construction at Zimbabwe Cyber City in Mount Hampden Resumes

Spread the love

HARARE – Construction at the Zimbabwe Cyber City in Mount Hampden, located just outside Harare, is back on track, with the completion of over 50 luxury villas expected by next year.

This marks a significant step forward in the development of the state-of-the-art project that is poised to spark a major real estate boom in the country.

Key infrastructure works, including roads, sewer systems, and water reticulation, are nearing completion, signalling a new era of development in Zimbabwe.

During a recent media tour of the site, Dr. Paul Tungwarara, Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and chairman of Prevail International Group, who is overseeing the construction, expressed his optimism about the project’s progress. He emphasized that the goal was to create a “mini-Dubai” in Zimbabwe.

“We are currently focused on infrastructure development, and contractors are actively on site,” Dr. Tungwarara said.

Following the completion of the 50 villas, construction will shift to the development of a shopping mall, further enhancing the city’s offerings. Additionally, a musical fountain, designed to boost domestic tourism, is nearing completion. The fountain, which integrates water, colour, and music, will provide an entertainment experience akin to the famed “dancing waters” of Dubai.

“This is another indication that we are ready to bring Dubai to Zimbabwe. The fountain will dance to the rhythm of music, resembling the famed ‘dancing waters’ of Dubai,” Dr. Tungwarara added.

The overall development of the Zimbabwe Cyber City is estimated to cost nearly US$500 million. The ambitious project will feature a mix of residential, commercial, and green spaces, including 250 homes, 80 luxury villas, and offices, all connected through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a digital transport system.

The Cyber City project is being developed by Mulk International, a company owned by Dubai-based billionaire Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk. Mr Mulk originally proposed the project to President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a visit to the UAE, which led to an invitation for the project to be brought to Mount Hampden.

The civil works contract for the project has been awarded to Bitumen World, with the first phase already underway. This phase focuses on essential infrastructure such as roads, sewer trenching, and water systems, laying the foundation for the smart city development.

The Zim Cyber City is the first real estate investment in Zimbabwe under the Zimbabwe Global Investments (ZGI) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) programme. The programme, approved by President Mnangagwa, is facilitated by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, further solidifying Zimbabwe’s commitment to attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.

