Civil servants’ bonus in November

Government says civil servants will get their bonuses for the year in November, amid expectations that the amounts could be increased to improve the workers’ welfare.

This was said by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday during a post Mid-Year Budget Review and Supplementary Budget breakfast meeting in Harare.

“I insist that the civil servants will get their bonuses again this year, on time at the end of November. All of them will get paid, (because) we want to make sure that we keep that track record in paying civil servants.

“You know there was a few moments in the past when they didn’t know when they would get paid, now they know exactly when they will get paid.

“Who knows what I would do if we end up with a small surplus at the end of the year? We may even try to over-perform on bonus payment to the civil servants.”

Last year, the Government paid civil servants bonuses on pensionable salaries only, moving away from the previous practice where it used to pay the 13th cheque on gross earnings (including allowances).

Prof Ncube urged the private sector to look after their employees, who continue to bear the brunt of high prices of goods and services.

His call comes as the private sector has been increasing prices of the goods they make and services offered, but not adjusting workers’ salaries.