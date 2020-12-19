CIO investigate US$45m CAPS deal

ZIMBABWE’s state security service, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), is investigating a volatile commercial dispute that has erupted between the government and interim trustees of Caps Pharmaceutical Trust involving a US$45 million deal, The NewsHawks has established.

This comes as the High Court earlier this month ruled that government should seek arbitration with Caps Pharmaceutical Trust to ascertain the shareholding structure that emerged and movement of money involved when the state bought into the pharmaceutical giant.

Government in 2015 acquired a majority 68% shareholding in Caps Holdings Ltd and all its subsidiaries. The deal, which was bankrolled through Treasury Bills (TBs), was approved by cabinet on 19 November 2015.

A week later – on 27 November 2015 – cabinet also approved payment of US$45 million for the equity stake.

Documents seen by The NewsHawks from various parties in the dispute show that the deal started rolling on 19 November 2015 in a cabinet meeting chaired by the now late former president Robert Mugabe in the presence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa (then Vice-President).

Mnangagwa has been involved throughout the process. At later stages, current Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga also got involved in the deal.

The CIO was also involved from the beginning as its former Director-General Happyton Bonyongwe attended meetings to clinch the deal.

Documents show CIO has grilled a number of parties involved including former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya, Caps Pharmaceutical Trust chief executive Justice Majaka and former Caps Holdings majority shareholder Fred Mutanda, among many others.

CIO, documents say, has also been briefing its current Director-General Isaac Moyo and Mnangagwa on the investigation. Mnangagwa – now as president – has held several meetings with Moyo and Mangudya over the complicated transaction and the resultant blazing dispute.

The intelligence service has always been involved in the deal right from the beginning as Bonyongwe would attend all crucial meetings relating to the transaction.

Despite initial grey areas, all has been well until October when Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza tried to appoint a new board for one of the entities, Caps (Pvt) Ltd, ahead of the annual general meeting.

Caps Pharmaceutical Trust took Nzenza to court over her move ahead of an annual general meeting which was set for 30 October.

In a subsequent judgment on that matter earlier this month, High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu said the issue of shareholding first needs to go for arbitration as both parties seemed to have a legitimate claim.

In the meantime, Nzenza had to stop appointing a new board.

Tagu said on paper Caps Pharmaceutical Trust, as represented by Majaka and management, had a genuine claim to the majority shareholding of one of the strategic entities, Caps (Pvt) Ltd, which is central to the new ownership structure that emerged after the unbundling of Caps Holdings Ltd.

Following its delisting from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in 2011, Caps Holdings and the central bank entered into an agreement for the sale of a majority stake from Mutanda, the then single largest majority shareholder who owned the company through various entities.

According to a sale of shares agreement seen by The NewsHawks, the Fred Mutanda Family Trust, through its entities, vehicles and individuals that include Fredex Financial Services, FCM Investment Limited, New Africa Nominees, IH Nominees, Frederick Charles Mutanda and Gloostone Investment, held the 67.56% shareholding.

Government bought that equity through Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) through TBs.