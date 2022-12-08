Chipo Mutasa steps down as TelOne boss

HARARE – TelOne managing director Chipo Mutasa is set to step down from her post at the end of this month after steering the ship for a decade.

Mutasa leaves TelOne after completing her two five-year terms as is prescribed by the law governing the running of the country’s public entities.

She joined the telecommunications entity in 2013.

In a public notice, TelOne extended its gratitude towards its boss for shifting the company’s strategy from fixed-line to becoming a more broadband-focused company, amongst other achievements.

“TelOne (Private) Limited’s Board of Directors, hereby advises all stakeholders of the end of Mrs Chipo Mutasa’s tenure as TelOne’s Managing Director, effective 31 December 2022.

“Chipo joined TelOne in 2013 and diligently served her two five-year terms in accordance with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).

“We are proud of Chipo’s achievements, which have seen TelOne strategically positioned as a formidable brand, running sustainable business operations, well set for the future.”

Meanwhile, Engineer Lawrence Nkala has been appointed as the acting manager and prior to that, he was the chief operating officer.

Nkala is a business and telecommunications professional who has over 28 years’ experience.

He also holds a Bachelor of Sciences Honors Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and a Master in Business Administration. – ZimLive

