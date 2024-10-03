Chinese Takes over Zimbabwe’s Trucking Sector as Local Drivers Struggle

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s road haulage industry, a lifeline in a country where the railways have largely stalled, is facing an uphill battle. The sector is increasingly dominated by Chinese companies, leaving local firms and drivers like Kelvin Chimusoro with dwindling work opportunities.

Chimusoro, a driver for a small Zimbabwean haulage company, spends most of his days at home waiting for a call that rarely comes. “Sometimes my boss secures loads and he calls us to work, but most times I am just home,” he told The Zimbabwe Mail.

The growing presence of Chinese firms in Zimbabwe’s trucking sector has pushed many local businesses to the sidelines. With superior financial resources and better access to contracts, these foreign companies have gained a significant foothold in the transport industry, further marginalizing local operators.

Zimbabwe’s rail network, once a reliable means of moving goods across the country, has deteriorated over the years due to lack of investment and poor maintenance. This has turned road haulage into the country’s primary method of transporting goods, but the rise of Chinese companies is leaving Zimbabwean drivers without work.

Local haulage firms are struggling to compete with the low-cost services offered by Chinese companies, which are often backed by larger, well-financed parent companies. As a result, drivers like Chimusoro face an uncertain future.

Efforts by the government to revitalize the railway system could offer a potential solution, but until then, the road haulage sector remains a battleground where local players are increasingly being pushed out.

For Zimbabwean truckers, the wait for work continues.