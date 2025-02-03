Chinese Steel Producer Disco Zimbabwe Begins Manufacturing Rebars

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe — Chinese steel manufacturer Disco Zimbabwe has announced the production of its first reinforced steel bars (rebars), marking a significant milestone in the country’s industrial sector.

The rebars, essential for construction projects, are being manufactured locally as part of the company’s efforts to support Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development and reduce reliance on imports.

Disco Zimbabwe commenced operations in June last year, initially producing pig iron. The company has now expanded its production line to include rebars, with a target output of 600,000 tonnes of steel products in its first phase. This move is expected to bolster Zimbabwe’s construction industry and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

The production of rebars locally is a strategic step toward reducing the country’s dependency on imported steel products. Zimbabwe has historically relied on foreign markets to meet its steel demands, but Disco Zimbabwe’s entry into the market is set to change this dynamic.

Boosting Local Industry and Reducing Imports

The company’s investment aligns with the government’s broader agenda to promote local manufacturing and industrialisation. By producing rebars domestically, Disco Zimbabwe is not only creating employment opportunities but also helping to conserve foreign currency previously spent on imports.

“This is a significant development for Zimbabwe’s construction sector,” said an industry expert. “Local production of rebars will lower costs for builders and developers, making infrastructure projects more affordable and accessible.”

Disco Zimbabwe’s expansion into rebar production is part of its long-term vision to establish a robust steel manufacturing hub in the country. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology are expected to set new standards in the local steel industry.

A Step Toward Self-Sufficiency

The launch of rebar production comes at a time when Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in key sectors. The government has been actively encouraging foreign investment and partnerships to drive industrial growth and reduce the import bill.

Disco Zimbabwe’s contribution to the steel industry is a testament to the potential of such collaborations. With its ambitious production targets, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in transforming Zimbabwe’s construction and manufacturing landscape.

As the country continues to prioritise infrastructure development, the availability of locally manufactured rebars is expected to accelerate the pace of construction projects, from residential buildings to large-scale public works.

Looking Ahead

Disco Zimbabwe’s entry into the rebar market signals a new era for Zimbabwe’s steel industry. The company’s commitment to quality and efficiency is likely to inspire further investments in the sector, paving the way for a more self-reliant and industrially vibrant Zimbabwe.

Reporting by newZWire; additional input from Harare.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...