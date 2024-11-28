Cassava Technologies Partners with eFinance Investment Group to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Egypt and MENA

Spread the love

CAIRO, Egypt – Cassava Technologies and eFinance Investment Group have announced a strategic partnership aimed at driving digital transformation and exploring joint expansion opportunities across Africa. The agreement was formalized during the 28th Cairo ICT Exhibition and Conference, held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The collaboration leverages the strengths and experiences of both organizations, combining Cassava Technologies’ pan-African reach and infrastructure with eFinance’s dominant position in Egypt’s digital transformation landscape. Together, they aim to introduce cutting-edge digital solutions to the Egyptian market and beyond, strengthening their collective impact across Africa.

Cassava Technologies, a UK-based global leader with African heritage, has a diverse portfolio that includes fibre broadband networks, satellite communications, data centres, renewable energy solutions, financial technology, digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and cloud and cybersecurity services. The company has an extensive presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the United States.

On the other hand, eFinance Investment Group has been a pioneer in Egypt’s digital payments infrastructure since its establishment in 2005. The company has successfully transformed Egypt’s digital economy and developed a strong portfolio of subsidiaries that enhance its ability to support digital financial inclusion. eFinance is a leader in digital enablement for various sectors, playing a critical role in Egypt’s economic development.

The partnership aims to bring innovative digital solutions to Egypt, tapping into eFinance’s trusted market presence and reputation as a leader in the country’s digital transformation efforts. Meanwhile, Cassava Technologies will leverage its African footprint to extend the collaboration’s reach across the continent, driving growth and expanding digital access.

“We are proud to partner with Cassava Technologies, a global leader in digital solutions across Africa. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for eFinance as we continue to lead Egypt’s digital transformation, particularly in the financial services sector,” said Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairman and CEO of eFinance Investment Group.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will focus on accelerating the adoption of digital solutions in Egypt and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The collaboration is expected to unlock synergies across key sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, and renewable energy, contributing to Egypt’s digital economy and broader regional integration.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential: “eFinance’s success in driving digital transformation in Egypt is truly remarkable. This collaboration will allow us to leverage eFinance’s deep experience in key sectors and enhance our collective ability to deliver on our vision of a digitally connected future, leaving no African behind.”

The partnership comes at a time when Africa’s digital economy is poised for exponential growth, with increasing investments in technology and infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Cassava Technologies and eFinance Investment Group plan to lead the charge in providing innovative digital services that improve financial inclusion, enhance connectivity, and contribute to the region’s sustainable economic development.

By combining their strengths, Cassava and eFinance aim to not only transform Egypt’s digital landscape but also set the stage for accelerated growth and collaboration across Africa, reinforcing their shared commitment to driving digital transformation and improving access to technology across the continent.

