Carnage at NSSA as executives are suspended

The National Social Security Authority has suspended the majority of its top executives as part of efforts to cleanse the organisation of/and take action against employees who were implicated in a recently released forensic audit.

Well-placed sources told The Anchor that over 20 executives and some middle managers were suspended after recommendations from legal and human resources consultants.

“Over 20 executives including chief finance officer Emerson Mungwariri have been suspended as the new NSSA board seeks to take action on the forensic report, which has already resulted in the arrest of former Labour Minister Prisca Mupfumira,” said an inside source. However Herbert Hungwe, the Chief Investment Officer is said to have tendered his resignation before the suspensions while GM David Makwara is reported to have escaped the suspension.

The NSSA board is said to have engaged consultants to come up with recommendations from a legal and HR point of view on the way forward. Efforts to get comment from NSSA chairman Cuthbert Chidoori were futile.

The suspensions come as former chairman Robin Vela continues to put up a spirited fight to challenge the contents of the audit, which implicates him, former minister Prisca Mupfumira and former GM Liz Chitiga. Vela, who has even gone as far as reporting the auditors, BDO Chartered Accountants to BDO International, believes that the audit is evidently biased, politically-motivated and incompetent and incomplete forensic audit.”