CAPS producing 80k chloroquine pills

CAPS Holdings is manufacturing at least 80 000 chloroquine tablets per day to fight against the spread of Covid-19, with State universities and security forces producing critical paraphernalia and drugs required in the fight against the pandemic.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have offered to produce personal protective equipment (PPEs) at their factories, while CAPS Holdings is producing 80 000 chloroquine tablets per day.

In her brief of the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) and Chinhoyi University of

Technology (CUT) were producing PPEs, hand sanitisers and face masks.

“Great Zimbabwe today (yesterday) launched its production of hand sanitisers,” she said.

“University of Zimbabwe today received 20 000 litres of ethanol which will see it increasing its production of hand sanitisers. Chinhoyi

University of Technology today handed over 2 000 face masks to our security services.

“Additionally, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the Zimbabwe Republic Police have offered to produce PPEs at their factories, boosting the nation’s capacity to combat the spread of the coronavirus.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the drugs required to combat the symptoms of coronavirus were being manufactured and stocked, with a clear supply chain to ensure they were available to the requisite medical facilities.

“CAPS Holdings is producing 80 000 chloroquine tablets and is set to increase its production once raw materials are delivered,” she said. “It is also producing 40 000 units of hand sanitisers per day.”

Government has commended businesses and individuals supporting it in the fight against Covid-19.

Minister Mutsvangwa warned companies engaging in rent-seeking behaviour and corrupt activities that Government will descend on them heavily. The Inter-Ministerial Taskforce received an update from the committee working on the establishment of specialised isolation centre across the country.

The taskforce approved designs of the structures pending finalisation on the quantities of raw materials for the construction works to

commence.

Ekusileni Medical Centre has been proposed by the taskforce to be the main facility dealing with Covid-19 in Bulawayo instead of Thorngrove Hospital.

Minister Mutsvangwa said social mitigation measures have been put in place, with Government and the World Food Programme and its partners already in the rural areas distributing food aid and other forms of relief.