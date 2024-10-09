Canadian and Zimbabwean Leaders Prepare for 3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference in Harare

“Following preparations in Harare, together with our wonderful collaboration with the Embassy of Canada, we eagerly look forward to next week’s 2-day program,” said Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. “Among our sponsors, a special thank you to Hatch for their headline sponsorship of this conference, in addition to our organization’s headline sponsor, Elephant Trade-Services DRC.”

His Excellency Adler Aristilde, Ambassador of Canada to the Republic of Zimbabwe and Canada’s Representative to the Southern African Development Community said: “I am excited to help host this much-anticipated business conference in Harare and look forward to linking up Canadian investors with the business community of Zimbabwe to explore mutual business interests, investment opportunities and the sharing of best practises.”

“Zimbabwe is open for business and I am pleased dozens of Canadian companies are set to witness, first-hand, the wonderful opportunities in our country”, said His Excellency Cecil Chinenere, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Canada. “I believe that arising from the work of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, coupled with Zimbabwe’s dynamic business leadership, this upcoming program will be one of numerous ongoing engagements, for which I pledge my full support,” added Ambassador Chinenere.

Sectors on the upcoming program in Zimbabwe include energy, mining, ICT and education. In addition to these sectors, the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency has identified tourism, manufacturing and agriculture as among the key opportunities. At the same time, Canadian institutions are also privileged to play a significant role as partners in higher education.

