Calls to rehabilitate ZUPCO bus termini

HARARE – Urban commuters who mostly use Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses for transport to and from work have called for the re-introduction of bus ranks to protect them from adverse weather conditions.

The passengers have called upon ZUPCO to seriously consider the use of the bus ranks as they are still spending considerable time in queues waiting for the buses.

Commuters who spoke to the ZBC News said as much as they appreciate the re-introduction of the service they are, however, being exposed to bad weather conditions.

“We appreciate what the government has done to bring back ZUPCO buses to cushion the transport sector but we appeal to the bus company to consider the use of proper ranks in face of adverse weather conditions like rains,” said some of the commuters.

State media sought the response from the bus company and the ZUPCO Acting General Manager Mr Tito Chirawu said the organisation is currently working with the local authorities in the country not only to repair the existing infrastructure but also to be allocated more land to build more infrastructure.

“ZUPCO is working with the local authorities to repair the current but also build new modern infrastructure to move with times,” he said.

The government re-introduced the ZUPCO buses in urban areas across the country in order to cushion the passengers who were not only being over charged but also facing different kinds of abuses from the commuter omnibus crews.

The service will also be extended to the inter-city as well as the long distance travellers who are also being charged high fares.

During its peak, ZUPCO operated over 1 200 buses covering over 400 routes locally and regionally.