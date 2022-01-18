Caledonia Mining announces record gold production in Zimbabwe in 2021, beats forecasr

(Kitco News) – Caledonia Mining announced today that in 2021, the company achieved record gold production of 67,476 ounces from the Blanket mine in Zimbabwe.

Caledonia Mining said that its 2021 gold production exceeded the company’s revised increased guidance and was 17 per cent higher compared to 2020 annual production.

The company added it expects that its total gold production in 2022 to be between 73,000 to 80,000 ounces.

CEO Steve Curtis commented, “This has been an outstanding performance and a tremendous team effort. The commissioning of the Central Shaft, record gold production, along with a continued commitment to safety, all in one year, is an outstanding achievement and testament to the quality of the Caledonia technical team.”

He added that the company will also focus on other areas of its growth strategy, as it continues to evaluate investment opportunities, with a vision of becoming a multi asset gold producer.