Caledonia appoints successor to outgoing CFO

Chester Goodburn will step down as Zimbabwe-focused gold miner Caledonia Mining Corporation’s CFO on March 24 and will be succeeded by Ross Jerrard.

Jerrard brings extensive experience in financial leadership, having been the CFO of Centamin from April 2016 until its acquisition by AngloGold Ashanti in November 2024 for a deal value of $2.5-billion.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.

“Chester has made a substantial contribution to Caledonia’s growth since he joined us in 2014, the last two-and-a-half years as CFO. Along with the board and his colleagues, I thank him for his time at Caledonia and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

“I am pleased to welcome Ross to Caledonia. He brings a depth and breadth of experience which will be invaluable to Caledonia as we advance our strategy to become a midtier, Zimbabwe-focused gold producer,” comments Caledonia CEO Mark Learmonth. – Mining Weekly

