Businesses Face Financial Strain Amid Liquidity Crunch

Harare, Zimbabwe – Local businesses are grappling with a severe liquidity crunch, which is limiting access to working capital and threatening to trigger widespread downsizing and job losses.

Several manufacturers and enterprises are struggling to secure adequate funds, increasingly relying on costly short-term borrowings.

Additionally, the process of converting significant amounts of working capital from Zimbabwean dollars (ZiG) to US dollars through formal channels is dragging on for weeks, disrupting production for many companies.

Tapiwa Karoro, President of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), told Business Weekly that limited access to working capital is not a new issue for businesses. He emphasized that the private sector has had to be resilient and creative in financing operations despite these challenges.

“Despite such efforts, it is unavoidable that limited access to finance for working capital requirements will have adverse consequences for businesses, such as the downsizing of operations and job losses,” Karoro said. He called for a broader perspective in analyzing the effects of current policy measures, particularly the prevailing monetary stance.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has maintained a tight monetary policy to control inflation and exchange rate volatility, impacting liquidity in both ZiG and USD. The discontinuation of the RBZ foreign currency auction system, previously a primary source for securing working capital, has further strained businesses. Many companies have had their allotted amounts converted into a two-year instrument with a 7.5% annual interest rate, exacerbating liquidity issues.

Busisa Moyo, CEO of United Refineries, highlighted the immediate impacts: “Manufacturers are already laying off workers and cutting back production. Liquidity is very tight for both ZiG and USD, creating constraints for both supply and demand in a drought year.”

Moyo suggested easing liquidity constraints by reducing bank reserve ratios and other measures. “There is a need to renew impetus on the ease and cost of doing business in both the private and public sectors,” he said.

Despite banks holding nearly US$3 billion in deposits, only about half is being loaned out due to factors like the nature of deposits and political uncertainties. This low loan-to-deposit ratio is significantly lower compared to regional and international markets.

Morgan Nzwere, CEO of SeedCo Limited, noted the challenges in securing long-term facilities for working capital due to market liquidity issues. “Banks will sign up a facility for US$5 million, but when it’s time to draw down, they don’t have the liquidity,” Nzwere said.

Economists warn that the liquidity crunch could force companies to downsize operations. Enock Rukarwa, an investment analyst, noted that market liquidity remains thin, with banks scaling up minimum lending rates and fixed-term deposit yields. “A contractionary stance is growth-limiting, but necessary in the short to medium term given inflationary pressures and exchange rate volatility,” Rukarwa explained.

Economist Dr. Prosper Chitambara echoed these concerns, stating that liquidity issues have already caused a decline in capacity utilization since 2022. “This trend continues into this year, hampering the manufacturing sector’s growth,” he said.

The government has extended the multicurrency system tenure to 2030 to instill confidence in the economic landscape. However, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube emphasized the need for a balanced approach to increasing liquidity without triggering inflation and exchange rate volatility. “We need to build reserves first,” Ncube stated, highlighting a steady increase in reserves to US$370 million as of recent figures.

Ncube also mentioned measures to increase access to ZiG cash, especially in rural areas, to address issues of change and visibility. As businesses continue to navigate these challenges, a collaborative effort between the government and private sector will be crucial in ensuring economic stability and growth.

Source: Bussiness Weekly

