British Airways resumes flights from Johannesburg to Harare

Getaway – British Airways (operated by Comair) has announced the reopening of bookings for daily regional flights between Johannesburg and Harare with one-way fares starting from R995, including taxes and surcharges.

Bookings for the regional route are open from today and will start operating on March 28 2021.

Desmond O’Connor, Executive Head of Revenue Management at British Airways (operated by Comair) says: ‘We are delighted to reopen bookings for our services to Harare as part of the gradual ramp-up to our schedule. These flights will offer more choice for those customers who would like to fly to the regional destination from South Africa.

‘We anticipate that the reopening of this route and others in future will be well-received by corporate and leisure travellers. We will soon reintroduce holiday packages through our tour operating divisions, which will mutually improve regional tourism between the SADC countries.’

When travelling with British Airways (operated by Comair) regionally, customers have a choice of Club (Business Class) and Traveller (Economy Class). Both Traveller and Club offer passengers British Airways’ full-service hospitality, which includes a selection of complimentary meals and beverages. Customers have a more spacious cabin and get to take two free 23kg bags onboard as baggage allowance.

The Club offering includes added benefits, such as access to the SLOW lounge, priority boarding, pre-flight welcome drinks and additional legroom. All customers can join British Airways’ frequent flyer programme, the Executive Club, to earn benefits and rewards.

Customers can book via ba.com, the British Airways App, their travel agent or the British Airways (operated by Comair) Contact Centre on 0860 I FLY BA (4 359 22) or 011 921 0222.

Discovery Vitality members and Discovery Bank clients should call 0861 KULULA (585852) to book and receive their discount. – ZBC