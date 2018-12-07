News Ticker

Bread Shortage Feared in Zimbabwe as Wheat Mills Shut Down

December 7, 2018 Staff Reporter Business 0

Zimbabwe’s biggest food processing company says it has closed its wheat mills because it cannot import the commodity, due to foreign currency shortages. The news is another sign of deep economic troubles in Zimbabwe, where both cash and many basic goods are in short supply.Columbus Mavhunga has more from Harare.



