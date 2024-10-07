Belarusian Producers Poised to Increase Dairy and Baby Food Exports to Zimbabwe

Spread the love

MINSK,– Belarusian producers are ready to expand their exports of dairy products and baby food to Zimbabwe, according to Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Anatoly Linevich.

The announcement came during a working meeting with Ignatius Graham Mudzimba, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Zimbabwe to Belarus, to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The trade in food products and agricultural raw materials has emerged as a key area of economic collaboration between Belarus and Zimbabwe. The first eight months of 2024 saw trade between the two countries increase nearly eightfold compared to the same period in the previous year.

“For the first time, 50 tonnes of powdered milk were supplied to Zimbabwe. We are ready to further increase supplies of dairy products and baby food,” Linevich stated. He also highlighted Belarus’s interest in importing exotic fruits such as avocados, citrus fruits, bilberries, and semi-finished goods derived from these raw materials, as well as cut flowers. “We have studied the interest of Belarusian retail chains in purchasing these products,” he added.

Ambassador Mudzimba expressed support for the initiatives aimed at promoting trade and strengthening cooperative ties between the nations.