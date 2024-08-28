Belarus’ industrial enterprises mull over supplies to Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo

Spread the love

MINSK – The Belarusian Industry Ministry is advancing efforts to establish machinery supply agreements with Bulawayo Province in Zimbabwe, according to information released by the Ministry’s press service.

Judith Mkwanda, the Minister of State for Bulawayo Province, is currently on a working visit to Belarus. The visit is aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation and exploring new areas of partnership between the two countries.

During her visit, Minister Mkwanda and her delegation are scheduled to tour key Belarusian enterprises, including the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) and the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ). They will engage in discussions with the management of these companies to explore potential collaboration. The itinerary also includes visits to Belarusian enterprises involved in dairy production and pharmaceuticals.

“The discussions will cover a broad range of topics, focusing on the supply of machinery and equipment for waste management, as well as agricultural and passenger vehicles,” the Industry Ministry’s press service reported. “The parties will also review the progress of previous agreements and explore opportunities for further practical cooperation.”

Earlier this year, the Belarusian Industry Ministry and Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce signed a memorandum of cooperation. This agreement aims to elevate bilateral relations, fostering stronger ties and enhancing mutually beneficial partnerships between the two nations.

Minister Mkwanda’s visit underscores the ongoing commitment of both countries to deepen industrial and economic collaboration, particularly in sectors critical to Zimbabwe’s development.

