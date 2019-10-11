BAT appoints MD

Qualified Chartered Accountant with South Africa Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Mr Kimesh Naidoo has been appointed as the British American Tobacco managing director.

Mr Naidoo has taken over from Clara Mlambo, who resigned as Managing Director of British American Tobacco Holdings Ltd (BAT) after her 21-year journey with the company.

Given his experience, Naidoo is expected to maintain hard-line stance in lobbying for policies that will address the company’s needs. In a public notice to shareholders, the company secretary Pauline Kadembo informed shareholders that the new managing director will start his work on October 22.

“Mr Kimesh Naidoo has been appointed as the managing director of British American Tobacco Zimbabwe holdings limited with effect from October 22, 2019,” Ms Kadembo said.

Mr Naidoo has over 11 years’ experience in cross functional management, financial management, audit, sales and distribution in the Fast-moving consumer goods industry.