Ariana Resources Makes Key Discoveries at Zimbabwe’s Dokwe Gold Project

LONDON – Aim-listed Ariana Resources has announced promising exploration results from its 100%-owned Dokwe gold project in Zimbabwe, highlighting several opportunities across the site where resources are yet to be defined, according to a statement reported by Mining Weekly.

Exploration activities at the Dokwe South area have identified a quartz vein breccia through soil sampling and portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analysis. Additionally, a preliminary rock-chip sampling programme of 22 samples revealed seven samples with silver grades exceeding 10 g/t, peaking at 35.2 g/t silver.

The company has also launched a regional pXRF soil sampling programme that will eventually cover the entire claims area, aiming to further refine its understanding of the site’s mineral potential.

Ariana Resources announced that regional exploration and resource infill drilling are in the final stages of planning. The company noted that all prospects at the Dokwe project are located within 7 km of the planned Dokwe processing plant, optimising future development logistics.

“Our recent exploration work across the Dokwe project is already yielding positive results, continuing to build on the exploration upside of this opportunity. Work undertaken near Dokwe North and Central has identified the potential for resource blue sky, and the broader prospectivity of the project area has increased following the exploration results outlined here,” said Ariana Managing Director Dr. Kerim Sener on November 26.

The Dokwe gold project is viewed as a strategic asset for Ariana Resources as the company expands its presence in Zimbabwe’s resource-rich mining sector. The new findings not only bolster the project’s development prospects but also signal the potential for uncovering further resources in unexplored areas.

These developments are expected to position Ariana as a significant player in Zimbabwe’s gold mining industry, aligning with its broader strategy of sustainable resource exploration and development.

