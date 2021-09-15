All set for Bulawayo ZITF 2021

BULAWAYO – All is set for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), with more than 350 exhibitors expected at the fair.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, several companies have confirmed their participation at this year’s edition of the fair.

Briefing the media in Bulawayo this Tuesday, ZITF Board Chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo emphasised the importance of the exhibition to the recovery of local industry.

“With exactly one week left to the ZITF, we are ready to once again host the ZITF. The exhibition centre is already a hive of activity as exhibitors finalise their stand preparations ahead of the start of the show next week. 357 direct exhibitors have booked and confirmed participation on 40 109 square metres of exhibition space. Of these, 11 percent are first-time exhibitors. 10 countries are participating at this tears exhibition,” said Moyo.

Robust Covid-19 measures will be in place with Exhibitors expected to produce a negative COVID-19 certificate as a safety measure.

Moyo added: “All exhibitors, vendors, service providers and conference delegates will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result, PCR or Antigen taken within 48 hours of the beginning of the show. One day visitors do not need to take a test as they will spend limited at the show and will be under close monitoring by COVID-19 police. We strongly encourage all participants to take advantage of governments intensified covid-19 vaccination drive and ensure that they at least one dose by the time of the show.”

As part of efforts to decongest the trade showcase, children below the age of 18 will not be allowed.