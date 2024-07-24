Air Zimbabwe to Resume Direct Flights to London

Spread the love

Plans are underway to resume direct flights from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom, a strategic move aimed at enhancing trade and leveraging Zimbabwe’s central location in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region, announced Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona.

With many Zimbabweans currently traveling to Europe via South Africa, Kenya, Dubai, or Ethiopia, the reintroduction of direct flights to the UK will significantly reduce travel costs for Zimbabweans and travelers from neighboring countries.

Under President Mnangagwa’s Second Republic, more than 20 airlines have commenced operations in Zimbabwe, reflecting the success of the President’s engagement and re-engagement foreign policy. This has increased Zimbabwe’s global connectivity, fostering business, tourism, cultural exchanges, and access to new markets.

Air Zimbabwe is set to resume flights from Harare to Johannesburg on July 29, and Uganda Airlines recently announced new services to Harare, reflecting the momentum of Zimbabwe’s Open Skies Policy. This policy enhances the country’s attractiveness for investment and tourism.

The government’s open skies policy and improved business environment, anchored on the “Zimbabwe Open for Business” initiative, have bolstered investor confidence. In 2022, Air Zimbabwe cleared a US$1.4 million debt to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the focus is now on expanding international routes and forming global partnerships.

This development is expected to significantly boost the tourism sector, as the London route serves as a gateway to many Western countries.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Monday, Minister Mhona confirmed the latest developments. “Air Zimbabwe will resume the Harare-Johannesburg flight on July 29, and we will also resume the Harare-London flight. Many people travel to England, and we want to take advantage of that. Given our central location in the region, having an airline flying into Gatwick (in London) is a huge advantage. We will also transport our minerals to the UAE, passing through the DRC,” he said.

Last year, Minister Mhona informed the National Assembly that Air Zimbabwe was expecting delivery of a new plane. He emphasized the government’s strong policy on air transport, expressing a desire to revive the London route and other Western routes in line with the re-engagement policy.

Minister Mhona also clarified that Air Zimbabwe planes are no longer banned from flying to London, as the government has cleared its arrears and reconnected to international communication systems.

In May last year, a new state-of-the-art radio navigation system capable of communicating with at least 200 airplanes at a time was installed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as part of a US$153 million expansion project. The upgraded facilities at RGM Airport are expected to attract more international airlines and increase tourist arrivals.

The RGM International Airport is set to become a regional aviation hub, with a capacity to handle about 6 million passengers annually, up from the current 2.5 million.

Source: Herald

