Air Zim resumes Harare-Johannesburg flights

Air Zimbabwe’s Harare-Johannesburg flights have resumed after a long sabbatical, signalling the success of government efforts to resuscitate the national airline to contribute towards the national development matrix.

This is the Air Zimbabwe Embraer ERJ 145 that was purchased by government and made its maiden domestic flight from Harare to Victoria falls on the 2nd of June and has this Wednesday made its inaugural regional flight from Harare to Johannesburg).

Air Zimbabwe expects the latest move to expand the national flag career’s footprint into the region with flights to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania already on the cards.

“As Air Zimbabwe we are really excited that we are resuming the Harare-Johannesburg flights as a result of extinguishing the debt with South African authorities which shows the great path we have travelled in making sure that the national carrier is part and parcel of the economy’s development drive,” Air Zimbabwe Interim Board Chairperson, Andrew Bvumbe said.

The resumption of the Harare – Johannesburg flight by Air Zimbabwe should be exciting for the tourism industry, describing it as a clear growth strategy for the airline while sustainably supporting economic activities in line with the National Development Strategy One.