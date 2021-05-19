667 more ZUPCO buses for urban routes

THE Government is set to acquire 667 more Zupco buses to ease transport problems faced by commuters in high-density suburbs, as efforts to improve the country’s urban transport system continue.

An increased number of buses was one of the measures, which are meant to restore order and efficiency on the country’s roads, announced yesterday by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Minister Mutsvangwa after a Cabinet meeting.

“On enhanced public transport logistics, Cabinet resolved to support the urgent procurement or hire of an additional 667 buses to enable ZUPCO to provide a more efficient service to all high-density suburbs. Zupco is going to revive traditional bus routes, using designated bus stops, adhering to the stipulated bus time table, and improving the electronic payment system. Furthermore, there will be repair of non-functioning traffic management signals, deployment of traffic management system at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Command Centre; generation of number plates, smart transport solution with cameras will be rolled out in June, and implementation of the tracking system on Zupco franchise buses,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Municipal Traffic Police around the country would soon be undertaking joint operations to weed out errant or illegal transport operators.

“Cabinet resolved that in order to enhance public transport service provided through Zupco the Municipal Traffic Police and the Zimbabwe Republic Police will carry out enforcement programmes targeted at removing pirate taxis (mishikashika) operating in the Harare Central Business District. Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Municipal Police will be resourced to enable ZRP to implement traffic enforcement programmes effectively. There will be joint operations between Municipal Traffic Police and ZRP at the intersection. Municipal Traffic Police will also be trained on how they will operate in the controlling of traffic. Furthermore, impound yards would be established at strategic places along major routes and trading at all Traffic Intersections and along Road Servitudes will be criminalized,” she said.