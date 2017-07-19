Business Business October 22, 2019 Staff Reporter 0JOHANNESBURG – South African supermarket retailer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd posted a 9.5% rise […] Business Ex-NSSA chief reports Zimbabwe auditors to Belgian HQ October 22, 2019 Staff Reporter 0FORMER National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board chair Robin Vela has reported auditors BDO Zimbabwe […] Parliament Govt’s 2020 budget headache October 22, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Parliament says structuring next year’s budget presents a serious headache as the imploding economy continues […] Law & Crime Zvoma, wife in stalemate over property October 22, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Former clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma and his estranged wife Maria (nee Jeche), have reached […] Politics Presidential running mates concept to go October 22, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Cabinet yesterday approved constitutional amendments that will result in the scrapping of the concept of […] Sports ZIFA accused of lying in order to evade US$39 k debt October 22, 2019 Staff Reporter 0LOCAL soccer mother body, Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has been dragged to court again by […] Law & Crime Mangwana loses upmarket property October 22, 2019 Staff Reporter 0ZANU PF secretary for legal affairs, Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana’s claim to a Glen Lorne property, […] Headlines Mnangagwa leaves it to devine October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has virtually surrendered Zimbabwe’s fate to God and believes the country’s turbulent […] Parliament Mudenda attacked by Zimbabwean UK-based blogging thug October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Government is engaging host countries to ensure Zimbabwean public officials receive adequate security when on […] Sports Athletics legend Artwell Mandaza dies October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Zimbabwe’s athletics legend, Artwell Mandaza has died. He was 73. Mandaza shot to fame in […] Main ‘Zanu-PF pushes for Chiwenga resignation’ October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0HARARE – A clique within the ruling Zanu-PF is pushing for the resignation of Vice […] Main ‘It’s not about me’ – Chamisa October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has called on all Zimbabweans reeling under the yoke of […] Zimbabwe Chamisa warned against spies October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0MOTOR-mouthed human rights lawyer Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has advised MDC Alliance president Advocate Nelson Chamisa […] World News UK Commons speaker deals new blow to Johnson’s Brexit plan October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to lead Britain out of the European […] World News African Heads of State to Descend on Dubai for Global Business Forum Africa October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heads of state, 17 ministers, high-ranking government officials and prominent business […] Capital & Money Markets World shares gain on upbeat comment on China-US trade talks October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose after China’s top trade negotiator said over the weekend […] Zimbabwe ‘Zimbabwe anti-sanctions lobby waste of time’ – EU October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0European Union (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, said that the SADC anti-sanctions lobby is […] Main ZANU PF wanted to co-opt me, Mashakada and Cross for GNU October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0MDC president Nelson Chamisa has blamed ZANU PF for the breakdown of talks to form […] World News Putin steps up push for influence in Africa with broadside against West October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin stepped up Russia’s push for influence in Africa days […] Headlines “Chamisa, G40 coup plot ruined GNU plans”- Mutsvangwa October 21, 2019 Staff Reporter 0The ruling ZANU PF party has blamed MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for the breakdown of […]