Business Capital & Money Markets US stocks cap milestone-setting week with modest losses July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Bond yields rose and stocks mostly bounced back from an early slide to finish with […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Main Zimbabwe rejects conditions on US money July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0HARARE – Zimbabwe has rejected preconditions set by the US government to access a US$60 […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Sports Katumbi rubbishes Warriors match-fixing… describes Madagascan paper’s match fixing allegations as fiction July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0MOISE KATUMBI, the Congolese multi-millionaire businessman and politician, has come out guns blazing saying allegations […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Sports Top clubs chase Nakamba’s signature July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0IN the week the reputation of the Zimbabwe Warriors was dragged through the mud because […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Opinion Arrest corrupt elements in public sector: Chiri July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri (MC) recently released an audit that exposed the rot in ministries, Government […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Bizarre Chiweshe syndicate up for mubobobo July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0SEVEN Chiweshe men have allegedly been fingered in a black magic (mubobobo) syndicate by a […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) World News U.S.-China trade war born from jealousy – Ramaphosa July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that South Africa cannot allow its […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Business What do Edgars, Steinhoff, AB InBev have in common? July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0One of the reasons the 2008 global financial crisis was so severe is that there […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Economic Analysis Zimbabwe Economic Reforms: ‘No more shocking policy reforms’ July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Zimbabwe should not expect any further major policy shockers following the re-introduction of the Zimbabwe […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Business Did you know?…National Foods Holdings history July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Diversified and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)-listed conglomerate that majors in manufacturing and marketing of food […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Business Government debts weigh on TelOne July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0State owned fixed telecommunications giant TelOne says unpaid Government debts amounting to $93 million, 62 […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Business David Whitehead re-opening imminent July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0DAVID Whitehead Textiles (DWT) intends to “immediately” restart operations at Chegutu factory after several years […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Media Zimbabwe repeals notorious repressive media law July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Government yesterday gazetted the Freedom of Information Bill, which seeks to repeal the Access to […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Law & Crime Where did you get the money? July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Law enforcement agents will now have powers to question people leading flamboyant and swanky lifestyles […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Law & Crime ‘Prisons in sorry state’ – Chamisa July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0MDC activists jailed for the murder of police inspector Petros Mutedza in Glen View in […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Sports Sunderland signs Zimbabwean ex-Burnley striker Tinashe Chakwana July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Sunderland have reportedly signed recently released 20-year-old Burnley striker Tinashe Chakwana. According to The Herald of Zimbabwe […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Sports ‘Big clubs’ trying to poach Billiat July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Clubs from North Africa are working very hard behind the scenes trying to get Zimbabwe […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Farming & Enviroment Premium prices attract small farmers back to coffee growing in Zimbabwe July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0HONDE VALLEY – David Muganyura smells the coffee cherries on the slopes of his plot […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Parliament Zanu-PF, MDC close ranks July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0The late veteran educationist and Zaka East Member of Parliament (MP), Katson Gumbwanda was laid […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Headlines Chamisa barred from Chikurubi Maximum Prison July 6, 2019 Staff Reporter 0MDC leader Nelson Chamisa Friday brought panic among Chikurubi Maximum Prison officers who first blocked […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)